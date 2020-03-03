North Carolina Central football player shot, killed

DURHAM, NC (AP) — North Carolina Central University officials confirm a freshman student and football player was shot to death at an off-campus apartment.

Durham police said in a statement obtained by news outlets that officers responded to calls of a gunshot wound Monday night at a complex about 3 miles from campus.

Investigators found a man dead at the scene.

The university’s chancellor identified the victim as first-year student Trevor VanDyke.

School officials said the defensive back had started at the university in August and was a graduate of Clayton High School.

Durham police haven’t commented on the circumstances leading to the shooting or said whether they’ve identified any suspects.