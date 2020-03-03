Police investigating shooting near middle school in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – A shooting is being investigated by the Whiteville Police Department.

According to a press release, the shooting was reported on Monday, March 2. The incident occurred on the 400 block of W. Columbus Street, just outside of Central Middle School in Whiteville. There is no specified time when the shooting occurred, and there are no known suspects or victims of the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked contact Detective Scott Moody at the Whiteville Police Department at (910)542-5111.