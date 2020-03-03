Police: Woman seriously injured in stabbing on public bus

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they’ve detained a woman accused of stabbing a fellow passenger on a public bus Monday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed to news outlets that the female victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following the attack.

The agency said both women were riding the Charlotte Area Transit System just before 5 p.m.

It’s unclear whether the suspect has been formally charged.

Neither woman’s identity was disclosed, and police didn’t say whether the two knew each other.

Police are continuing to investigate.

