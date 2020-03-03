Who will represent the newly redrawn House District 19 ?

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — Newly redrawn house and senate maps in North Carolina means there is an open seat up for grabs in the newly redrawn House District 19.

The seat represents a portion of New Hanover and coastal Brunswick counties.

On the Democratic ballot, Marcia Morgan is taking the lead and is headed to the November general election. James Dawkins Jr. was also on the ballot.

Charlie Miller, who is currently a member of the Brunswick County Board of Education, and David Perry are on the Republican ballot for the seat.

Charlie Miller says he saw this new house seat as an opportunity to do more for his county– Brunswick County– and New Hanover County, but Marcia Morgan says she thinks appeals to the broader audience.

“The law enforcement experience and just being a community servant my whole life…I just enjoy helping people and I want to take what I’ve learned from my life experiences here in Brunswick County and bring it to Raleigh,” Miller said.

Both Marcia Morgan and Charlie Miller have agreed, if they win for their parties, they are running a clean campaign from now until November.

“We met each other a number of times today in the various polling places and we certainly agree on certain aspects of running a campaign, but again I know he’s been here a long time, but I have strong roots here as well, ” Morgan said.

The voters will make the final call in the general election.