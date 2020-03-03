Wilmington gang member going to prison for 7 years

Corbin Juran (Photo: NHCSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington man is going to federal prison on a number of drug and gun charges.

On February 27, Corbin Juran was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and quantity of heroin, and distribution of a quantity of heroin.

Juran was a member of the Folk Nation gang, based in Wilmington. Law enforcement had been investigating him since May, 2019.

The case was part of an FBI-lead operation that investigated members of the United Blood Nation gang and the Folk Nation gang. Juran pleaded guilty to the charges in October of last year.

