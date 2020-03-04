24 dead, 38 still missing after deadly tornadoes in Tennessee

(ABC NEWS) — After several deadly tornadoes tore through neighborhoods across Tennessee, killing at least two dozen people, officials say 38 remain unaccounted for in Putnam County.

The mayor of Cookeville, one of the hardest-hit cities, has released the following list of names of people who were still missing as of late Tuesday night.

The tornadoes touched down early Tuesday morning in the hours after midnight, ripping through Nashville and other cities in Tennessee. The twisters took down power lines and wiped out dozens of homes, businesses and other buildings. Some of those killed were asleep in their beds, officials said.

“It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told reporters Tuesday. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency as a result of the devastation.

