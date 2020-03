WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard girls lacrosse team scored 10 goals in the first half on Wednesday night to cruise to the 15-5 win over rival Laney.

Sisters Katie and Claire Witmer both scored multiple goals for the Vikings leading the charge offensively. Avery Woodcock and Kaia Dillon chipped in two goals apiece for the Buccaneers in the loss.

Hoggard will be back in action on Friday night hosting a tough Broughton team, while Laney hosts Havelock Friday as well.