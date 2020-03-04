Bladenboro man charged with murder in missing man’s death

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A month after a missing man was found dead near Hallsboro, a suspect has been charged with murder.

Daquon Rollo Corrothers, 22, was arrested on Monday.

He’s accused of killing Alex Delamez Moore, 28, whose body was found on a piece of property in the 6000 block of Hallsboro Road North in Clarkton.

Moore was reported missing in late January.

No word on how Moore died or the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Corrothers is being held in the Columbus County Detention Center without bond.