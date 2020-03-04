Bobcat tractor leads law enforcement on chase in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase through New Hanover County in a Bobcat tractor.

According to a spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department, a man was operating a Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader tractor in an erratic manner, at which point the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office began pursuing him. Wilmington Police got involved as the driver made his way into city limits.

Video shows the man driving the Bobcat through the intersection of College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

WWAY spokes with Brandon Fresia Wednesday night about his video.

“I asked the police officer what was going on, and he said they were doing a police pursuit — but with a Bobcat tractor,” Fresia said. “And that they were traveling down Gordon Road and they should be traveling down 40 and heading up College shortly, so they shut us down. Were going to shut the road part down. And so I said oh man, I’ve got to get this on camera.”

Authorities apprehended the man near the Parkway Volvo dealership on Market Street and took him into custody.

Wilmington Police said no damage has been reported as a result of the chase.

No word yet on any charges.