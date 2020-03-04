Chadbourn officer in serious condition after crash

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The NC Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a Chadbourn Police Officer in serious condition.

The officer was responding to call for backup when the crash happened.

- Advertisement -

Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey said he radioed his officers for assistance during a traffic stop at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Spivey said one officer was entering the intersection at South Brown St. and Railroad St. with his blue lights and siren activated when a silver SUV pulled out from a stop sign into the officer’s path.

The officer hit the SUV in the driver’s side, causing it to overturn. The patrol car went across the railroad tracks and through a building on South Brown St.

The officer went to Columbus Regional with serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery, Spivey said.

The two people in the SUV had minor injuries.

The officer has been with Chadbourn Police a little more than two years. His patrol car is totaled.

Spivey said he requested the NC Highway Patrol to investigate the crash.