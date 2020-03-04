Chadbourn officer in serious condition after crash

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The NC Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a Chadbourn Police Officer in serious condition.
The officer was responding to call for backup when the crash happened.
Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey said he radioed his officers for assistance during a traffic stop at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Spivey said one officer was entering the intersection at South Brown St. and Railroad St. with his blue lights and siren activated when a silver SUV pulled out from a stop sign into the officer’s path.
The officer hit the SUV in the driver’s side, causing it to overturn. The patrol car went across the railroad tracks and through a building on South Brown St.
The officer went to Columbus Regional with serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery, Spivey said.
The two people in the SUV had minor injuries.
The officer has been with Chadbourn Police a little more than two years. His patrol car is totaled.
Spivey said he requested the NC Highway Patrol to investigate the crash.