Dog poop ‘prank’ leads to road rage, attack on pedestrians

BURLINGAME, CA (CBS SF) — Investigators say that the motive behind a man running over four teenagers with his SUV in California was in retaliation to a dog poop prank, but it wasn’t actually the teens who were responsible.

Burlingame police said the 18-year-old driver, Omeed Adibi of San Mateo, thought the group of four placed dog poop inside his car sometime on Saturday. The investigation later showed the suspect’s own acquaintances were the ones who put the dog poop in his car.

Adibi then got into his SUV and drove on the sidewalk and deliberately ran into the group, taking out a hydrant on the sidewalk in the process, according to police.

Two of them were rushed to the hospital, with one was still in critical condition as of Monday.

