Family of 7-year old killed in North Carolina crash forgives driver

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — After almost two months since the death of their daughter, the Requejo-Croft family got the chance to forgive the man who accidentally killed their 7-year-old girl.

Juliana Requejo-Croft was killed along Harlow Road in Guilford County on Jan. 4.

The car she and her family were driving when they were hit head-on by another driver, who hydroplaned and lost control on the slick road.

Juliana’s mother and father were seriously hurt and had multiple broken bones. Her sister Jacquelyn, 9, had bruises. The driver of the truck was injured.

Juliana was pronounced brain-dead by doctors hours after the crash.

“I’m not ready to let her go,” Shea, Juliana’s mother, said from her hospital bed two days after the crash. The pain of losing her daughter was indescribable.

