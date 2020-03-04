Former US Senate nominee Ross wins NC congressional primary

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Former U.S. Senate candidate Deborah Ross could now be on her way to Capitol Hill after winning a Democratic congressional primary.

The Raleigh attorney and former state House member defeated three other Democrats seeking the 2nd Congressional District nomination on Tuesday.

Ross was her party’s U.S. Senate nominee in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Richard Burr in the general election.

Ross should be the fall favorite against Republican and Libertarian candidates, since the 2nd District was recently redrawn to sit fully in heavily Democratic Wake County.

The redistricting led current 2nd District GOP Rep. George Holding not to seek reelection.