In congressional primaries, Sessions in AL Senate GOP runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ bid for a political comeback by recapturing his old seat in the Senate from Alabama has become a battle for survival.

He’s been forced into a runoff in his bid for the Republican nomination for the post.

- Advertisement -

Facing him will be former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Sessions left the Trump administration after falling out of favor with President Donald Trump, and the president’s failure to endorse him during the primary hurt Sessions.

The contest was among dozens as voters in four states picked House and Senate candidates for this November’s battle for control of Congress.