Junior College basketball teams prepare for Region X tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Community Colleges around the nation are preparing to begin the final stretch of the season, that includes right here in the Cape Fear. The CFCC Sea Devils and Brunswick Community College Dolphins begin Region X play on Thursday afternoon.

The Cape Fear Community College women’s team picks up the No.2 seed and will face a familiar foe in the first round. The Sea Devils will take on the No.7 seed Brunswick Community College. CFCC won both meetings between the two schools in the regular season.

- Advertisement -

The men’s Region X tournament will be held at Sandhills Community College. The Sea Devils men received the No.3 seed and will meet up with the No.6 seed Spartanburg Methodist in round one.

The Dolphins of Brunswick Community College are the No.4 overall seed taking on the No.5 seed Richard Bland University.

The tournaments will get underway on Thursday afternoon, with the regional title games set for Saturday.

Related Article: Laney Football kicks off season with Midnight Madness

Region X Men’s First Round Games- Sandhills Community College

#1 USC-Salkehatchie-Bye

#5 Richard Bland vs. #4 Brunswick Community College (5:00 p.m)

#7 Denmark Technical College vs. #2 Caldwell Technical College (1:00 p.m)

#6 Spartanburg Methodist vs. #3 Cape Fear Community College (3:00 p.m)

Region X Women’s First Round Games- Patrick Henry Community College

#1 Catawba Valley Community College-Bye

#5 Bryant & Stratton vs. #4 Louisburg College (2:00 p.m)

#7 Brunswick Community College vs. #2 Cape Fear Community College (4:00 p.m)

#6 USC-Salkehatchie vs. #3 Wake Technical Community College (6:00 p.m)