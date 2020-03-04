Landen Roupp picks CAA Pitcher of the Week honor

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Junior righthander Landen Roupp tossed seven shutout innings in a series clinching win at Kentucky last weekend en route to being named Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week.

Roupp becomes the second Seahawk pitcher to earn the honor after red-shirt junior Zarion Sharpe was honored as the Co-Pitcher of the Week last week.

Against Kentucky, Roupp held the Wildcats to a pair of singles while walking four and striking out five. The 3-0 win gave the Seahawks their first series win against a member of the SEC.

On the season, Roupp owns a 3-0 mark and has compiled a 0.47 earn run average over the course of 19 innings. Opponents are hitting a meager .197 against him.