NHHS student chosen for NC Central University African American Male Initiative

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One high school senior in Wilmington got a special surprise Wednesday afternoon.

​Nijel Thomas, a student at New Hanover High School, was chosen for an honor only a few dozen students receive.

- Advertisement -

Thomas graduates from NHHS in May and plans to go to North Carolina Central University. He is one of 40 incoming freshmen chosen for the African American Male Initiative.

The program coordinator surprised Thomas at school to present the acceptance to him.

Thomas says he’s excited to become a part of the program and further his education.

It will look really good if I’m applying to a job or something like that,” Thomas said. “They know I possess the skills to be responsible in certain areas. It’s really going to help me towards my career. I’m majoring in computer science, so I’m really looking for ward to it.”

The program is designed to help more black men pursue a higher education, graduate and go on to start their careers.