Proposed change of plans for CenterPoint development has neighbors concerned

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A battle over a land development off Eastwood Road in Wilmington has neighbors concerned as the plans may be changing.

At a meeting Wednesday night, the developer is now asking the Wilmington Planning Commission to allow some major changes.

- Advertisement -

“It’s pretty shocking to me actually,” Cambridge Village resident Sally Scherer said. “It’s like somebody going back on their word.”

The proposed mixed-use development, CenterPoint, would be built right next to Cambridge Village near Military Cutoff Road. A number of other neihgbors in the area are also upset at the new changes the developer is proposing.

“He now wants to build five structures that are seven stories tall,” Landfall resident Marc Farinella said. “That’s three stories higher than anything else in the vicinity.”

According to original plans, the developer planned for a 75-foot hotel, two parking garages, a medical building and retail shops.

“and it was the retail space and the restaurants that were of interest to our community,” Farinella said. “These were amenities for our community.”

Just last week, Farinella got word that the developer wants to add more hotel and residential space, and take away some space for those shops. The developer also requested a new special-use permit to build four more 75-foot buildings.

“Those structures are going to tower over everything else here, and it’s really going to undermine the character of the neighborhoods around here,” Farinella said.

“I think it’s fair to say we also feel really deceived by all this.”

With the new plans, Scherer says she would be met by these buildings when she steps out on her balcony. She says she was on board with the plans when they included more retail shops and restaurants.

“Now, it’s almost all big, high apartment buildings, which just means a whole lot more traffic, and a whole lot more people,” Scherer said.

Both Scherer and Farinella say they’re not against the original plan, but feel blind-sided by the changes.

“What he’s proposed now is a bait and switch, and an unreasonable plan for this community,” Farinella said.

WWAY has reached out to the developer for his side, but has not heard back yet.

The planning commission will vote on these proposals on Wednesday night.