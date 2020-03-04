VIDEO: Homeowner uses automatic sprinkler to deter thieves

(CNN) — A California homeowner turned a sprinkler into a security system aimed directly at would-be thieves.

Katie Camarena posted this video from the security camera around her Porterville home.

In it, you see a person on a bike ride onto her property. When he gets too close to her truck, he’s hit with a powerful jet of water and bikes away.

Camarena says thieves have been stealing tools and other items from cars in the Porterville area, so she set up a motion-activated sprinkler to protect her possessions.

The move proved to be very effective.