CDC helps identify plane passengers related to NC virus case

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Federal health officials say they are helping North Carolina identify passengers aboard a plane with a North Carolina man who tested positive for coronavirus.

Top federal officials met Wednesday morning with airline executives and then answered reporters’ questions about efforts to identify those aboard a plane back from Washington state with the man who visited a long-term care facility where there was an outbreak.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said his agency is working with North Carolina and the airlines to find the other passengers.