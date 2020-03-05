City worker saves dog from drowning at North Carolina lake

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — When Jay Council joined the City of Winston-Salem’s staff, “dog catcher” wasn’t included in his job description. Neither was “dog saver,” but on Sunday, he fulfilled both.

Council works full time with the city’s Community Development Department but has been picking up shifts at Salem Lake for eight years.

“Basically, supervise the lake while we have customers out there,” Council said, of his responsibilities.

Council’s shift this past Sunday included answering a call from someone at the lake, telling him that there was a dog swimming – or at least trying to – in the middle of the lake.

“A hundred yards or so in front of the pier, the dog’s swimming across the water,” Council said.

The Salem Lake pier is 300 feet long, which means the dog was about 600 feet out from the shore. Council grabbed a large fishing net and ran to a boat.

