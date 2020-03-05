Committee discusses plans for census

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major push to make sure you are counted in the 2020 census.

A committee made up of local leaders, organizations and nonprofits met to talk about their outreach, and why it is so important people complete the census forms.

The goal is to make sure everyone in the county is counted once, in the right place. The committee has been working on a plan for some months now to ensure Cape Fear is counted for the upcoming census.

“The census is important because it equals money and power. When we talk about money, we’re talking about $675 billion allocated annually back to the 50 states and territories. When we talk about power, we’re talking about our political representation that makes up the congressional seats and districts,” said Cenus Bureau Partnership Specialist Demorrio Thomas.

Starting March 12, you can go online and complete the survey through July 31.