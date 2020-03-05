Drexel holds off UNCW Women’s Basketball’s late rally

PHILADELPHIA,PA (UNCW Sports)–Senior forward Bailey Greenberg scored nine of her game-high 16 points during a pivotal fourth quarter run as Drexel rallied to earn a 52-50 Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball victory over UNCW at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Friday evening.

With the victory, Drexel (22-7, 15-2 CAA) remains tied with James Madison at the top of the CAA standings while UNCW (9-19, 6-11 CAA) enters the regular season finale in a tie with Charleston for eighth place in the circuit.

Greenberg scored 10 of her 16 points after the intermission to lead the Dragons to the come-from-behind victory. The North Wales, Pa., product finished the game shooting 6-for-12 from the field, including a 2-for-3 showing from three-point range, while making two of her three free throws.

Senior forward Mariah Leonard added eight points and four rebounds for the Dragons while three different players added six points apiece.

UNCW, which had its three-game win streak snapped, was led by redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith’s 13 points while senior guard Ahyiona Vason contributed nine points.

Drexel, which trailed by a 35-33 margin after the third quarter, scored the first 11 points of the final period to take a 44-35 lead the Dragons did not relinquish. Greenberg spearheaded the surge by netting the first nine points of the run, including a pair of three-pointers. The Seahawks got to within 52-50 on a Smith triple with 55 seconds left, but were unable to complete the comeback.

UNCW completes the regular season on Saturday, Mar. 7, when the Seahawks venture to Newark, Del., for a 1 p.m. CAA contest against Delaware. The Seahawks will be aiming to complete the regular season series sweep of the Blue Hens after earning a 71-65 overtime victory in the CAA opener on Jan. 3 at Trask Coliseum.