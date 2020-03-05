Fermental named top beer bar in North Carolina by Brewers Association

By
WWAY News
-
0

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) — It’s time to raise a glass to honor what’s being called one of Wilmington’s best businesses.

The Brewers Association’s website has named Fermental Beer & Wine the best beer bar in North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

The Brewers Association is the largest US trade group of brewers, suppliers, distributors, and craft beer retailers.

Fermental sells and serves a wide selection of craft beer and features a large outdoor beer garden and an indoor bar area.

They have weekly events, live music and food trucks.

Fermental is located at 7250 Market Street in Ogden.

You Might Also Like

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here