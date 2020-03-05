Fermental named top beer bar in North Carolina by Brewers Association

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) — It’s time to raise a glass to honor what’s being called one of Wilmington’s best businesses.

The Brewers Association’s website has named Fermental Beer & Wine the best beer bar in North Carolina.

The Brewers Association is the largest US trade group of brewers, suppliers, distributors, and craft beer retailers.

Fermental sells and serves a wide selection of craft beer and features a large outdoor beer garden and an indoor bar area.

They have weekly events, live music and food trucks.

Fermental is located at 7250 Market Street in Ogden.