Katy Perry announces she’s pregnant in new music video

(ABC News) — After sparking pregnancy rumors with a buzz-worthy promo of her new single “Never Worn White” on Wednesday, in which she is seemingly cradling a baby bump, Katy Perry confirmed in her new music video on Thursday that she is expecting her first child with soon-to-be husband Orlando Bloom.
At the stroke of midnight, the “American Idol” judge released the music video for “Never Worn White,” a dreamy tune to lead up to her upcoming wedding.
While Perry demonstrates her powerhouse vocals in the emotionally raw ballad, what truly stole the show arrived right at the end of the hyper-romantic music video.
The video ends with Perry standing to the side and lovingly embracing a baby bump.
“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore or carry around a big purse lol,” Perry tweeted after the news broke.
While the mother-to-be, 35, doesn’t sing about her pregnancy, she chooses to focus solely on declaring her unconditional love for her future husband.
“Never Worn White” opens to a gentle string version of Felix Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March,” as a vulnerable Perry, dressed in white, stands against a pink backdrop with a romantic evening sky behind her.
“I’ve stood on the edge of love/ But never took the leap/ And you took my armor off/ And did it delicately,” she sings before revealing that she’s actually scared to walk down the aisle, because she’s “Never Worn White.