Local meteorologist returns home after forecasting Australia fires

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Remember the devastating fires in Australia? The National Weather Service in Wilmington played a role in forecasting.

The station sent a meteorologist to help weather service teams.

Incident Meteorologist Terry Lebo spent six weeks in Sydney, Australia. He says fire season there can run from mid spring to early fall.

He analyzed data and briefed those in the field of upcoming hazardous weather. Levo says he helped forecast 30 fires in a matter of six weeks.

“There were several that were 1.5 million acres in size. They were quite large. Much larger than anything that we would get in the U.S. As you can imagine, there was such a large area. To give an idea, 1.5 million acres. That’s larger than Columbus and Bladen County combined,” Lebo said.

Lebo says the fires are mostly out from what he could tell. He says he looks forward to going back if he ever has the opportunity.