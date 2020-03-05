MacKenzie Gore makes Spring Training debut for Padres

PEORIA, AZ (WWAY)–Whiteville High School graduate and San Diego Padre top prospect MacKenzie Gore made his 2020 Spring Training debut on Thursday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners.

Gore came on in relief in the 7th inning for the Padres and threw a perfect frame. The southpaw didn’t allow a hit, getting two ground outs and a pop fly in his first action of the spring. San Diego picked up 3-0 win over the Mariners with Gore recording the hold.

MacKenzie is the No.5 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com. In 2019 Gore went (9-2) with a 1.69 ERA splitting time before Class A-Advanced and Double-A.