MEC Winter Sports All-Conference Teams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Mideastern Conference released their 2020 end of the year awards and all-conference teams for winter sports across the Cape Fear. Below, are the full list of athletes named to the MEC All-Conference teams.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Player of the Year: Jadyn Parker, West Brunswick

Coach of the Year: Kirk Angel, New Hanover

Team Sportsmanship: South Brunswick

- Advertisement -

First Team

Demirion Barnett, New Hanover

Marc McLaurin, Laney

Jadyn Parker, West Brunswick

Brady Rankin, Hoggard

Mikai Stanley, New Hanover

Second Team

Derek Gardner, Topsail

Sabastian Haidera, Hoggard

Maleec Myers, New Hanover

Mikhail Pocknett, Ashley

AJ Rossi, South Brunswick

Third Team

Devonte Beatty, North Brunswick

Cam Blanks, Hoggard

Reece Edwards, Laney

Abrahm Driver, New Hanover

Jordan Jenrette, South Brunswick

Honorable Mention

Hoggard: Jackson Massey

Laney: Justin Clayton, Jahi Flowers, Lawrence Newkirk, Makoa Surigao

North Brunswick: Eli Elwood

Topsail: Gavin Ellis, Jackson Sullivan

West Brunswick: Mannie Hankins

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Player of the Year: Saniya Rivers, Ashley

Coach of the Year: Ashley Berting, Laney

Team Sportsmanship: South Brunswick

First Team

Lydia Bradshaw, North Brunswick

Taylor Chism, Laney

Sydney Hartgrove, Topsail

Saniya Rivers, Ashley

Icess Tresvik, Hoggard

Second Team

Claire Emma Britt, Hoggard

Nija Bryant, South Brunswick

Destiny Newkirk, New Hanover

Mia Seemadray, Ashley

Regan Stewart, Laney

Third Team

Dasani Boney, Laney

Lexi Hinson, Ashley

Kennedy Martin, Laney

Laney Scoggins, North Brunswick

Zmyria Siler, West Brunswick

Julia Sullivan, Topsail

Honorable Mention

Ashley: Brynn Little

Hoggard: Grace Howell, Lacy Lovitt, Anya Massey

New Hanover: Via Jennings

South Brunswick: Summer Rainwater

Topsail: Bella Kross, Lilah Johnson

West Brunswick: Diliyah Stanley

WRESTLING

Wrestler of the Year: Sae-Vyon McCray, West Brunswick

Coach of the Year: Wes Whitman, Topsail

Team Sportsmanship: Hoggard

First Team

106- Mark Samuel, Laney

113- Jayden Harrison, Laney

120- Evan Kite, Laney

126- Wyatt Gentile , West Brunswick

132- Connor Johnson, Laney

138- Marcus Mondragon, Laney

145- Seth Thomas, Laney

152- Yoel Del Rio, North Brunswick

160- Alex Grommesh, Ashley

170- Jon Luke Horne, Ashley

182- Bryan Aragao, North Brunswick

195- Sae-Vyon McCray, West Brunswick

220- Corey Pollock, Laney

285- Emmanuel Bell, Laney

Second Team

106- Christian Zickefoose, West Brunswick

113- Bryson Taylor, West Brunswick

120- Malik Law, North Brunswick

126- Matteo Meehan, New Hanover

132- Matthew Smith, West Brunswick

138- Jake Stewart, Ashley

145- Wayde Sibley, West Brunswick

152- Bender Sanderson, South Brunswick

160- Noah Harrell, South Brunswick

170- Neil Phillips, Hoggard

182- Ethan Files, Ashley

195- Noah Atkinson, South Brunswick

220- Devante Paterson, New Hanover

285- Jayln McClammy, Ashley

MEN’S SWIMMING

Swimmer of the Year: Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard

Coach of the Year: Keith Perry, Laney

Team Sportsmanship: New Hanover

First Team

200 Medley Relay – Jacob Gillespie, Hoggard

200 Medley Relay – Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard

200 Medley Relay – Ryan Langtry, Hoggard

200 Medley Relay – Will Parker, Hoggard

200 Freestyle – Chase Davis, Topsail

200 Individual Medley – Ryan Langtry, Hoggard

50 Freestyle – Will Parker, Hoggard

100 Butterfly – Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard

100 Freestyle – Will Parker, Hoggard

500 Freestyle – Chase Davis, Topsail

200 Freestyle Relay – Matthew Luo, Hoggard

200 Freestyle Relay – Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard

200 Freestyle Relay – Evan Stuck, Hoggard

200 Freestyle Relay – Will Parker, Hoggard

100 Backstroke – Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard

100 Breaststroke – Mark Butner, Ashley

400 Freestyle Relay – Benjamin Page, Ashley

400 Freestyle Relay – Mark Butner, Ashley

400 Freestyle Relay – Cameron Lesko, Ashley

400 Freestyle Relay – Evensen Ro

Second Team

200 Medley Relay – Chase Davis, Topsail

200 Medley Relay – Nick Gallek, Topsail

200 Medley Relay – Devon Taylor, Topsail

200 Medley Relay – Liam McBride, Topsail

200 Freestyle – Evan Kirby, Hoggard

200 Individual Medley – Devon Taylor, Topsail

50 Freestyle – Benjamin Page, Ashley

100 Butterfly – Ryan Langtry, Hoggard

100 Freestyle – Benjamin Page, Ashley

500 Freestyle – Cooper Hyldahl, Hoggard

200 Freestyle Relay – Benjamin Page, Ashley

200 Freestyle Relay – Mark Butner, Ashley

200 Freestyle Relay – Cameron Lesko, Ashley

200 Freestyle Relay – Evensen Ross, Ashley

100 Backstroke – Evan Stuck, Hoggard

100 Breaststroke – Jack Huo, Hoggard

400 Freestyle Relay – Cooper Hyldahl, Hoggard

400 Freestyle Relay – Matthew Luo, Hoggard

400 Freestyle Relay – Clay Krupp, Hoggard

400 Freestyle Relay – Philip Brown, Hoggard

Diving – Nathan Nichols, New Hanover

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Swimmer of the Year: Lauri-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard / Liz Boldt, South Brunswick

Coach of the Year: Brie Campbell, New Hanover

Team Sportsmanship: South Brunswick

First Team

200 Medley Relay – Tabitha Loc, Hoggard

200 Medley Relay – Mary Wells, Hoggard

200 Medley Relay – Emma Johnson, Hoggard

200 Medley Relay – Laurie-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard

200 Freestyle – Tihani Contreras, Topsail

200 Individual Medley – Emma Johnson, Hoggard

50 Freestyle – Jenna Grill, Laney

100 Butterfly – Jenna Grill, Laney

100 Freestyle – Laurie-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard

500 Freestyle – Madison Hoover, Topsail

200 Freestyle Relay – Laurie-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard

200 Freestyle Relay – Aubrey Ella Hyldahl, Hoggard

200 Freestyle Relay – Paige Phillips, Hoggard

200 Freestyle Relay – Mary Wells, Hoggard

100 Backstroke – Laurie-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard

100 Breaststroke – Emma Johnson, Hoggard

400 Freestyle Relay – Tihani Contreras, Topsail

400 Freestyle Relay – Julia Oakley, Topsail

400 Freestyle Relay – Paiton Newbill, Topsail

400 Freestyle Relay – Madison Hoover, Topsail

Second Team

200 Medley Relay – Hana Hagestrom, Ashley

200 Medley Relay – Alana Reichow, Ashley

200 Medley Relay – Kinsey Ginsberg, Ashley

200 Medley Relay – Bailey Swails, Ashley

200 Freestyle – Aubrey Ella Hyldahl, Hoggard

200 Individual Medley – Tabitha Loc, Hoggard

50 Freestyle – Mary Wells, Hoggard

100 Butterfly – Kinsey Ginsberg, Ashley

100 Freestyle – Tihani Contreras, Topsail

500 Freestyle – Joy Ruth Jacocks, Ashley

200 Freestyle Relay – Tihani Contreras, Topsail

200 Freestyle Relay – Julia Oakley, Topsail

200 Freestyle Relay – Paiton Newbill, Topsail

200 Freestyle Relay – Madison Hoover, Topsail

100 Backstroke – Liz Boldt, South Brunswick

100 Breaststroke – Alana Reichow, Ashley

400 Freestyle Relay – Aubrey Sherrod, South Brunswick

400 Freestyle Relay – Hanna Overton, South Brunswick

400 Freestyle Relay – Emma Stone, South Brunswick

400 Freestyle Relay – Liz Boldt, South Brunswick