MEC Winter Sports All-Conference Teams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Mideastern Conference released their 2020 end of the year awards and all-conference teams for winter sports across the Cape Fear. Below, are the full list of athletes named to the MEC All-Conference teams.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Jadyn Parker, West Brunswick
Coach of the Year: Kirk Angel, New Hanover
Team Sportsmanship: South Brunswick
First Team
Demirion Barnett, New Hanover
Marc McLaurin, Laney
Jadyn Parker, West Brunswick
Brady Rankin, Hoggard
Mikai Stanley, New Hanover
Second Team
Derek Gardner, Topsail
Sabastian Haidera, Hoggard
Maleec Myers, New Hanover
Mikhail Pocknett, Ashley
AJ Rossi, South Brunswick
Third Team
Devonte Beatty, North Brunswick
Cam Blanks, Hoggard
Reece Edwards, Laney
Abrahm Driver, New Hanover
Jordan Jenrette, South Brunswick
Honorable Mention
Hoggard: Jackson Massey
Laney: Justin Clayton, Jahi Flowers, Lawrence Newkirk, Makoa Surigao
North Brunswick: Eli Elwood
Topsail: Gavin Ellis, Jackson Sullivan
West Brunswick: Mannie Hankins
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Saniya Rivers, Ashley
Coach of the Year: Ashley Berting, Laney
Team Sportsmanship: South Brunswick
First Team
Lydia Bradshaw, North Brunswick
Taylor Chism, Laney
Sydney Hartgrove, Topsail
Saniya Rivers, Ashley
Icess Tresvik, Hoggard
Second Team
Claire Emma Britt, Hoggard
Nija Bryant, South Brunswick
Destiny Newkirk, New Hanover
Mia Seemadray, Ashley
Regan Stewart, Laney
Third Team
Dasani Boney, Laney
Lexi Hinson, Ashley
Kennedy Martin, Laney
Laney Scoggins, North Brunswick
Zmyria Siler, West Brunswick
Julia Sullivan, Topsail
Honorable Mention
Ashley: Brynn Little
Hoggard: Grace Howell, Lacy Lovitt, Anya Massey
New Hanover: Via Jennings
South Brunswick: Summer Rainwater
Topsail: Bella Kross, Lilah Johnson
West Brunswick: Diliyah Stanley
WRESTLING
Wrestler of the Year: Sae-Vyon McCray, West Brunswick
Coach of the Year: Wes Whitman, Topsail
Team Sportsmanship: Hoggard
First Team
106- Mark Samuel, Laney
113- Jayden Harrison, Laney
120- Evan Kite, Laney
126- Wyatt Gentile , West Brunswick
132- Connor Johnson, Laney
138- Marcus Mondragon, Laney
145- Seth Thomas, Laney
152- Yoel Del Rio, North Brunswick
160- Alex Grommesh, Ashley
170- Jon Luke Horne, Ashley
182- Bryan Aragao, North Brunswick
195- Sae-Vyon McCray, West Brunswick
220- Corey Pollock, Laney
285- Emmanuel Bell, Laney
Second Team
106- Christian Zickefoose, West Brunswick
113- Bryson Taylor, West Brunswick
120- Malik Law, North Brunswick
126- Matteo Meehan, New Hanover
132- Matthew Smith, West Brunswick
138- Jake Stewart, Ashley
145- Wayde Sibley, West Brunswick
152- Bender Sanderson, South Brunswick
160- Noah Harrell, South Brunswick
170- Neil Phillips, Hoggard
182- Ethan Files, Ashley
195- Noah Atkinson, South Brunswick
220- Devante Paterson, New Hanover
285- Jayln McClammy, Ashley
MEN’S SWIMMING
Swimmer of the Year: Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard
Coach of the Year: Keith Perry, Laney
Team Sportsmanship: New Hanover
First Team
200 Medley Relay – Jacob Gillespie, Hoggard
200 Medley Relay – Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard
200 Medley Relay – Ryan Langtry, Hoggard
200 Medley Relay – Will Parker, Hoggard
200 Freestyle – Chase Davis, Topsail
200 Individual Medley – Ryan Langtry, Hoggard
50 Freestyle – Will Parker, Hoggard
100 Butterfly – Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard
100 Freestyle – Will Parker, Hoggard
500 Freestyle – Chase Davis, Topsail
200 Freestyle Relay – Matthew Luo, Hoggard
200 Freestyle Relay – Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard
200 Freestyle Relay – Evan Stuck, Hoggard
200 Freestyle Relay – Will Parker, Hoggard
100 Backstroke – Jeffrey Settlemyre, Hoggard
100 Breaststroke – Mark Butner, Ashley
400 Freestyle Relay – Benjamin Page, Ashley
400 Freestyle Relay – Mark Butner, Ashley
400 Freestyle Relay – Cameron Lesko, Ashley
400 Freestyle Relay – Evensen Ro
Second Team
200 Medley Relay – Chase Davis, Topsail
200 Medley Relay – Nick Gallek, Topsail
200 Medley Relay – Devon Taylor, Topsail
200 Medley Relay – Liam McBride, Topsail
200 Freestyle – Evan Kirby, Hoggard
200 Individual Medley – Devon Taylor, Topsail
50 Freestyle – Benjamin Page, Ashley
100 Butterfly – Ryan Langtry, Hoggard
100 Freestyle – Benjamin Page, Ashley
500 Freestyle – Cooper Hyldahl, Hoggard
200 Freestyle Relay – Benjamin Page, Ashley
200 Freestyle Relay – Mark Butner, Ashley
200 Freestyle Relay – Cameron Lesko, Ashley
200 Freestyle Relay – Evensen Ross, Ashley
100 Backstroke – Evan Stuck, Hoggard
100 Breaststroke – Jack Huo, Hoggard
400 Freestyle Relay – Cooper Hyldahl, Hoggard
400 Freestyle Relay – Matthew Luo, Hoggard
400 Freestyle Relay – Clay Krupp, Hoggard
400 Freestyle Relay – Philip Brown, Hoggard
Diving – Nathan Nichols, New Hanover
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Swimmer of the Year: Lauri-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard / Liz Boldt, South Brunswick
Coach of the Year: Brie Campbell, New Hanover
Team Sportsmanship: South Brunswick
First Team
200 Medley Relay – Tabitha Loc, Hoggard
200 Medley Relay – Mary Wells, Hoggard
200 Medley Relay – Emma Johnson, Hoggard
200 Medley Relay – Laurie-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard
200 Freestyle – Tihani Contreras, Topsail
200 Individual Medley – Emma Johnson, Hoggard
50 Freestyle – Jenna Grill, Laney
100 Butterfly – Jenna Grill, Laney
100 Freestyle – Laurie-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard
500 Freestyle – Madison Hoover, Topsail
200 Freestyle Relay – Laurie-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard
200 Freestyle Relay – Aubrey Ella Hyldahl, Hoggard
200 Freestyle Relay – Paige Phillips, Hoggard
200 Freestyle Relay – Mary Wells, Hoggard
100 Backstroke – Laurie-Anne Bazinet, Hoggard
100 Breaststroke – Emma Johnson, Hoggard
400 Freestyle Relay – Tihani Contreras, Topsail
400 Freestyle Relay – Julia Oakley, Topsail
400 Freestyle Relay – Paiton Newbill, Topsail
400 Freestyle Relay – Madison Hoover, Topsail
Second Team
200 Medley Relay – Hana Hagestrom, Ashley
200 Medley Relay – Alana Reichow, Ashley
200 Medley Relay – Kinsey Ginsberg, Ashley
200 Medley Relay – Bailey Swails, Ashley
200 Freestyle – Aubrey Ella Hyldahl, Hoggard
200 Individual Medley – Tabitha Loc, Hoggard
50 Freestyle – Mary Wells, Hoggard
100 Butterfly – Kinsey Ginsberg, Ashley
100 Freestyle – Tihani Contreras, Topsail
500 Freestyle – Joy Ruth Jacocks, Ashley
200 Freestyle Relay – Tihani Contreras, Topsail
200 Freestyle Relay – Julia Oakley, Topsail
200 Freestyle Relay – Paiton Newbill, Topsail
200 Freestyle Relay – Madison Hoover, Topsail
100 Backstroke – Liz Boldt, South Brunswick
100 Breaststroke – Alana Reichow, Ashley
400 Freestyle Relay – Aubrey Sherrod, South Brunswick
400 Freestyle Relay – Hanna Overton, South Brunswick
400 Freestyle Relay – Emma Stone, South Brunswick
400 Freestyle Relay – Liz Boldt, South Brunswick