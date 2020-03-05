National Weather Service improves rip current awareness for upcoming season

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Here in the Carolinas, rip currents are the number one weather related death for our warning area. We average about seven rip currents every year.

The National Weather Service had a meeting with its beach partners to talk about last beach season, and what they can do to improve this year’s forecast awareness.

They shared ideas on what might have caused rip currents to change.

Meteorologist Victoria Oliva says they are working on better ways to keep the public informed about currents.

“We’re working as an office to promote rip current awareness for inland areas. About 84% of rip current fatalities in the Carolina’s are people away from the coast, so we’re working hard on how to, how do the people know about rip currents that aren’t from our area,” Oliva said.

Oliva says they will be putting up more rip current signs for the new season. She says people should also check with lifeguards before getting in the water.