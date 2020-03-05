New Hanover County addresses false report of coronavirus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools were forced to send out a release Wednesday, denying there is a confirmed case at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Text messages were circulating around Williston Middle and New Hanover High schools that there was a positive case.

Schools have been in contact with New Hanover County government officials and NHRMC.

NHCS Addresses Rumor on False Report of Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/RumSG3ruE6 — New Hanover Co Sch (@NewHanoverCoSch) March 4, 2020

For now, officials are telling us there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus here in the Cape Fear.