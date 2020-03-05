New Hanover County addresses false report of coronavirus

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) (Photo: CDC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools were forced to send out a release Wednesday, denying there is a confirmed case at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Text messages were circulating around Williston Middle and New Hanover High schools that there was a positive case.

Schools have been in contact with New Hanover County government officials and NHRMC.

For now, officials are telling us there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus here in the Cape Fear.

