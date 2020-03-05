St. James finance officer charged with embezzlement

ST. JAMES, NC (WWAY) — The finance officer for the town of St. James is accused of embezzling from the town.

Alice Joan Jacobsen, 54, was arrested on Monday and charged with embezzlement.

According to the warrant, Jacobsen altered payroll and wrote counter checks to herself, which belonged to the Town of St. James, in the amount of $9,168.47.

When reached by phone, Town Manager Edward Dickie said he was advised not to comment and referred us to the town’s attorney.

We left a message and have not heard back.

Jacobsen is still listed as the finance officer on the town’s website, but according to The State Port Pilot, Jacobsen is no longer on the job.

Jacobsen was arrested and released on the same day.