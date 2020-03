CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Birds, fish, and even dogs are animals you’ll typically see at the beach.

A beachgoer had quite the suprise while checking the waves in Carolina Beach Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

Tony Silvagni was near the Carolina Beach Fishing Pier when he saw a coyote taking a stroll along the shore.

While coyotes are commonly found in the region, they are not normally seen roaming in public areas.

Wildlife experts say coyotes sightings are on the rise.