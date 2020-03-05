WPD: Man dies from injuries in shooting Wednesday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are investigating a possible homicide that took the life of a 57-year-old man early Thursday morning.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting on Pinecrest Parkway.

Officers found Donald Wayne Gurganious, 57, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to NHRMC, where he later passed.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.