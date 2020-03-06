Diamond Hawks blanked by Memphis in series opener

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Memphis jumped on UNCW starter Zarion Sharpe for four runs in the first two innings as the Tigers shutout the Seahawks, 4-0, in the series opener on Friday at Brooks Field.

The Tigers upped their record to 9-4 while UNCW dropped to an identical 9-4.

Memphis starter Danny Denz (2-0) allowed one hit and walked one over six innings while striking out 11 in earning the win.

Taylor Howell was the lone multi-hit player in the game, doubling and single in four at bats.

UNCW managed three hits on the game and struck out a season-high 15 times.

Sharpe (2-1) took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, in two-plus innings of work.

The Seahawks and Tigers continue the series on Saturday with a 4 p.m. start.