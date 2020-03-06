Is it safe to travel? AAA advises travelers to avoid level 2 & 3 countries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With new cases of the coronavirus popping up seemingly daily, one question some are asking is: ‘Is it is safe to travel?’

AAA says it’s a personal choice, but travelers need to be aware.

Wilmington AAA Branch Manager Sarah Hall says there are changes happening daily with the virus. She says it’s keeping her team on their toes. Hall says they refer to the CDC to give travelers guidance.

“What we’re trying to do is keep everyone informed on what the information is that’s changing daily and help you make your decision,” Hall said.

Level three countries like China, Iran, South Korea and Italy are not recommended for travel.

“There are some people that are already booked to those level 3’s and it really depends on the airlines because they are pulling back and ceasing operations into those countries,” Hall said. “We’ve had some people who were in Asia or in Italy and we had to re-route them to get with the airlines and help them get to a destination or a rerouting to get back home safely.”

But, does travel insurance cover the coronavirus?

“Insurance companies are weighting the difference to see how they are going to do things when you’re overseas,” Hall said. “The fear of travelling just because you’re worried about getting the coronavirus… it will not cover you because it is an epidemic.”

Hall says this shouldn’t stop travelers from enjoying Spring Break.

“There are some vendors, cruise lines and airlines that are being very proactive and working with our members to help them rearrange their trip and some are even offering incentives for them to travel,” Hall said.

Hall says traveling is a personal decision, so, if you’re planning a cruise any time soon, cruise lines are enforcing new screening policies and denying boarding to anyone who’s visited a level 3 country within the last 14 days.

AAA says alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol should be at the top of your packing list.

If you’re not sailing for another 3 months, it is too early to tell what impact the virus will have. According to AAA, as of now, the seasonal flu is a bigger threat.