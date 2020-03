KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A local pier is welcoming visitors once again after undergoing some renovations.

The Kure Beach Pier started renovations back in December.

These photos were taken on Monday by Vicki Brogdon.

The deck boards were being replaced for maintenance.

You can access the pier from the sidegate and the pier store will open again on March 27.

The pier was built in 1923 and closes each year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.