North Carolina air-quality forecasts are getting more local

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina residents are getting more site-specific information this year about the air that they breathe and whether it might be best to keep inside.

The state Division of Air Quality says daily air-quality forecasts will now be issued for all but a handful of the state’s 100 counties.

Forecasts have been regional in the past.

This week started what’s considered the ozone season, or when concentrations can be highest in the air as days get warmer.

The division says ozone concentrations have been declining in recent years due to reduced emissions.