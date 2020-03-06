North Carolina health officials report 12 more flu deaths

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina say the death toll from flu-related symptoms during the current season has risen to 127.

The NC Division of Public Health reports 11 people died from the flu for the week ending Feb. 29, and another person died in a previous week.

Of the additional deaths, 10 were people 65 or older, one victim was between 25 and 49, and another was between 5 and 17 years old.

Health officials also report that the number of reported flu cases in North Carolina fell for the third consecutive week.

The drop of 12.3% to 4,338 cases compares with the seasonal peak of 7,162 cases during the week ending Feb. 8.