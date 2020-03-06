Official: NC county primary results wrong due to human error

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s election board says human error likely caused primary results posted online by one North Carolina county to be wrong.

The State Board of Elections said that Warren County totals posted Tuesday night on the State Board of Elections website included test results that county officials ran through voting equipment before primary day.

The complete results without test numbers were filed late Thursday and don’t appear to change outcomes of statewide and regional races, or the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries.

Problems with the previous Warren County results surfaced early Thursday.

Statewide primary results should become official later this month.