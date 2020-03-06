Reward offered after Bladen Co. water tower shot twice this year

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting the Bladen County water tower.

A spokesman with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said this is the second time the water tower has been shot this year.

On Thursday night, around 9:00 pm, the Bladen County water tower on Highway 242 near Bladen Memorial Gardens Cemetery was shot. The first shooting happened on Jan. 21.

“This is a very expensive repair for the county, costing us about $5,000.00 each time it is repaired. The tank has to be emptied, patched and welded and causes much inconvenience for the county water customers,” Bladen County General Services Manager Kip McClary said.

A reward is being offered in the case for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (910) 874-5238.