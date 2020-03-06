Two charged for brawling at high school basketball game

CREEDMOOR, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a man and a woman in connection with a fight that led to the suspension of a high school basketball playoff game.

News sources report Creedmoor police filed a disorderly conduct charge against 20-year-old Tyrell Thorpe of Creedmoor, and charges of disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing, and delaying a public officer against 26-year-old Bria Pass of Reidsville.

Play in the game between South Granville and Reidsville was suspended with 19.1 seconds left to play, and the final moments were to be completed Thursday night.