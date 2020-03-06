Two killed in crash near Riegelwood

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed two people.

It happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 87 near Riegelwood.

The highway patrol said a car traveling south was slowing down when it was struck in the rear by a tractor trailer.

The crash sent the car into the northbound lane, into the path of an oncoming car.

Two driver of the oncoming car was injured. The two people in the car that was rear-ended died. They were from Riegelwood, but their identities are not being released until family is notified.

No word yet on any charges.