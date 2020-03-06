UNC: Self-quarantine required for travelers amid coronavirus

CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has implemented domestic and international travel requirements and restrictions to combat the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

The school has requested that students, faculty and staff traveling to countries and states affected by the coronavirus self-quarantine themselves off campus for two weeks once they return.

The school is prohibiting university-affiliated travel to countries the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have given Level 3 travel warnings to such as China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

It’s also prohibiting university-paid travel to California, Florida and Washington, all of which have declared states of emergency related to coronavirus.

One person in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus.