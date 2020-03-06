UNCW Men’s Basketball taking a simple approach into the CAA Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The UNCW Men’s Basketball team will begin their quest towards another conference championship Saturday when they take on the No.8 seed Drexel.

Since interim head coach Rob Burke took over in February the Seahawks are (5-7), including beating three out of the top six teams in the conference standings. Most recently, UNCW ended their regular season by splitting a pair of games against Drexel and Delaware at home.

Now, they will see that same Drexel team once again that they beat 76-65 on February 27th. This time around it will be win or go home for both sides in the first round of the CAA tournament.

The Seahawks see the tourney as an opportunity to take things one game at a time, playing each round like it’s a championship game. That mindset will be put to the test on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. against the Dragons.

“When it comes to the tournament all you can do is worry about yourself,”says UNCW interim head coach Rob Burke. “You don’t get to have a second game unless you win that first game, so everything is our title game.”

CAA Men’s Basketball Tournament