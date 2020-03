BLADEN COUNTY — The sheriff’s office is looking for whomever is responsible for firing shots at a water tower.

Thursday night someone fired shots at the Bladen County water tower on highway 242. The sheriff’s office says this is the second time its happened this year.

It costs about $5,000 each time the water tower has to be repaired.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you know anything, call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.