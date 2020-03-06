Wrightsville Beach Police Chief leaving for job at NCSU

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House has announced he is leaving to become chief of police at NC State University Police Department.

He’s returning to familiar territory. When House was hired as Wrightsville Beach police chief in 2011, he was a lieutenant on the NC Statue University Police force.

His last day with Wrightsville Beach will be Friday, March 27.

“Chief House has done tremendous things for our agency as well as for the citizens of Wrightsville Beach and his leadership will be missed. We all wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” Wrightsville Beach Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The town is working on a succession plan to move forward.

Wrightsville Beach is the third police department in our area that has had a change in leadership since the start of 2020. Former Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous and former Leland Police Chief Mike James both retired on February 1.