2 presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in South Carolina, health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTVD) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and health officials announced an investigation into two presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday.
According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), one case is an elderly woman from Kershaw County who is being hospitalized and is in isolation.
The exposure for the Kershaw County woman is unknown and under investigation.
The second person is a woman from Charleston County who recently traveled to Italy and France. She did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.
The two cases are not linked, officials said.