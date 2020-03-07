Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The organizers of South By Southwest have cancelled the annual arts and technology festival, saying they are devastated but that they recognize it is necessary to prevent a serious threat of contagion.

Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster Friday afternoon as a precaution because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, effectively cancelling the annual event that was scheduled for March 13-22.

- Advertisement -

Organizers said in a statement that the situation evolved rapidly, and that they honor and respect the city’s decision. Several high-profile technology and media companies had already withdrawn because of coronavirus concerns.