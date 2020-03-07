Experts: You don’t need a green thumb to plant orchids

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A room full of southeastern North Carolina residents were interested in learning more about orchids at the annual ‘Big Bloomin Orchid.’

The Cape Fear Orchid Society held this workshop at the New Hanover County Arboretum to teach about the basics of orchids from potting to diseases.

President Pam Layne says there are over 30,000 different species of orchids and, with so much to learn, this fundraiser helps pay for more experts to visit throughout the year.

“Each year we are getting larger and larger,” Layne said.

She says the group has about 80 members as north as Jacksonville and as south as the North Carolina/South Carolina border that travel to the Cape Fear to learn more about orchids. “We are really happy about that. We are hoping that people will start learning to love orchids the way we do and hopefully we can get some more orchid grows in this area.”

Layne says Bridget Uzar is the next professional visiting the society. She will be visiting this week to discuss seed pods.

Layne says Uzar is the head grower for Carter and Holmes Orchids in Newberry, South Carolina.