Neighbors reacts after 2 brothers are dead, 1 injured in Longs shooting

Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting near the Longs Community Saturday morning, according to officials with the Horry County Police Department.

The two that died are brothers from Longs, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

McSpadden identified the two as 26-year-old Tavon Marquel Livingston and 25-year-old Shamon Dayvon Livingston. McSpadden said the two died of gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place near Highway 90 and Melissa Lane. The third victim has unknown injuries, according to HCPD.

